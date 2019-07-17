By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has expressed disappointment in the uncompleted Judiciary Complex at Kobape Road in which the immediate past Governor, Ibikunle Amosun had claimed he paid the full money for the completion of the project.

Amosun, before leaving office on May 28 this year said he had paid all contractors in the state for all ongoing projects and that the the incoming government would not have to pay any contractor because he was not owing.

Abiodun who had gone to inspect the complex against a National Judiciary Conference scheduled to hold in September this year was so disappointed at the level of work done that he described the quality and design as “flawed,” adding that the place would not be ready anytime soon for usage.

“In my opinion, I think that the design itself has some flaws, not so sure about the quality of finishing I am seeing, but again, I feel that once we sit down with the contractors, both the civil and the contractors handling the fixtures, we should be able to work something out, there might be some design changes around here.

“As you can see, there are some pipes exposed, they look like designs from the sixties, you can also see rain water gathering on the floor, the receptionist cannot seat down there when it is raining even in the sun, we need to do some design changes,” he said.

Abiodun said the objective of his visit was to ensure that the complex was fully ready when the Judiciary resumes and begins to prepare for their conference in September.

The State Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu in her response lauded the governor for having at heart the comfort of the judiciary, saying that the gesture of the governor to see for the timely completion of the complex in readiness for a conference coming up in September, would be repaid with the cooperation of the state judiciary.

