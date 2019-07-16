An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a welder, Wasiu Moshood, who allegedly hacked a motorcyclist, Hussain Hassan to death, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

Magistrate Mohammed Ndakene who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he remanded in Oke-kura Prison, Ilorin.

Ndakene ordered the police to return the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions of Kwara for advice.

He therefore adjourned the case until July 25 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Isaac Yakub, told the court that the defendant was arrested on June 6 at Gwanara following intelligence report that the information conspired with four others, killed Hassan and stole his motorcycle.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 221of penal code law and section 6(B) of robbery and firearms (special provision) Act Cap R11 Law of Nigeria 2004

