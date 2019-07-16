By Taiwo Okanlawon

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic recently turned a year older and had a birthday party to celebrate her new year privately.

The gorgeous screen goddess clocked 44 on July 12, 2019, and a number of her admirers took to their social media pages to celebrate her.

The award-winning actress birthday party in Lagos last night Saturday had many of her which had friends, colleagues and a number of celebrities in attendance.

Celebrities at the party include Richard Mofe-Damijo, DBanj, Kate Henshaw, Toke Makinwa, Ini Edo, Peter Okoye, Uche Jombo and many others.

See more photos below;

The renowned Nollywood and multi-award actress, Rita Dominic born as Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic Waturuocha on 12 July 1975 in Nigeria. She is the youngest of four siblings.

Rita is a member of the Royal Waturuocha family of Aboh Mbaise local government area in Imo State. She won the City People Awards in 2004 as the Most Outstanding Actress. She has starred in over 100 Nollywood productions.

She also starred in the 2007 sports drama film, White Waters, which received 12 nominations and won 4 awards at the 4th African Movie Academy Awards.

