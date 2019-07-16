Runtown

Nigerian singer, Runtown has lent a voice to the outcry over the prevalent killings and kidnappings that have been recorded across the country in the last few weeks.

Pondering on the number of protests to engage in before the issue of SARS officers killing innocent citizens is addressed, the singer lashed out at Nigerian authorities over report of a cleaner allegedly killed by a SARS officer. Runtown also stated that Nigeria is becoming a nightmare and not the country of our dreams.

He tweeted;

https://twitter.com/iRuntown/status/1150842151091224576

The Lagos State Police Command dismissed allegations that an officer of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) killed a Lagos cleaner who was hit by a stray bullet on Monday, July 15, 2019.

Spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, said the deceased was killed by a cult gang that ambushed officers.

 