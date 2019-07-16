A yet-to-be identified man who was admitted at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has committed suicide.

The shocking incident occurred at the weekend at the Accident and Emergency (A & E) Ward of the hospital, as the man awaited doctors to attend to him.

Witnesses said the man stabbed himself to death with a broken louvre beside his bed.

According to the witness who said he was also admitted at the hospital said the deceased came to the hospital with his wife.

“The man suddenly became wild and broke a louvre beside his window and stabbed himself to death”, he said.

“His wife was not around. She went out to buy something outside. There was blood everywhere. We were lucky not to have been injured.

Spokesman for the hospital, Mr. Joshua Uwaila confirmed the incident.

“An unfortunate incident happened on Saturday night 13th July, 2019 at about 10:30 pm when a young man who was a patient at the male medical ward of our hospital (diagnosis not disclosed for confidentiality sake), suddenly broke a louvre and stabbed himself. All efforts to resuscitate him proved abortive as he was certified dead at 11:00 pm.

“The result of autopsy is being awaited at the moment.”

*Originally Published by The Nation

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

