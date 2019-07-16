Despite attracting widespread applause for refusing to use his veto power

at Big brother Nigeria House, Seyi has been banned from participating in the “Veto Power Game of Chance’ at the ongoing Nigeria’s popular reality TV show.

Biggie handed down the ban on Tuesday.

Seyi had emerged winner on Sunday, which gave him the ability to save and replace a nominated housemate even if they are the ones that have been nominated.

However, Seyi on Monday night refused to save himself from nomination.

As a result of this, Biggie banned Seyi from participating in Veto Power game of chance.

Meanwhile, Seyi and four other housemates; Frodd, Jeff, Mike, Tacha have been nominated for possible eviction next week.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

