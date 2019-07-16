In furtherance of Lagos State Government’s real time traffic simulation survey being carried out with the aim of reducing traffic congestion around the Lekki-Epe and Ikoyi axes, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has again approved the opening of Lekki and Ikoyi toll gates during peak hours on Wednesday 17th July 2019.

A statement signed by the Governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile stated that a toll-free passage at the toll plaza on Lekki-Epe Expressway and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge would run between 6:30am and 9:30am in the morning, and also at the peak period in the evening (4:30pm to 7.30pm).

The statement reads: “Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared toll free for all motorists going and coming out of Lekki axis during rush hours tomorrow, Wednesday 17th of July 2019 to allow the State’s consultants complete the traffic simulation survey that was started a couple of weeks ago.”

The toll free hours, Sanwo-Olu stated, was to allow traffic consultants to the government carry out a comprehensive study of traffic flow around Lekki-Ikoyi-Victoria Island axes, which is part of the initiatives the government is bringing to diffuse vehicular gridlock in major Business Districts in the State.

According to the Governor, the cost of the toll fees for the study period will be borne by the government.

Sanwo-Olu had said the State was undertaking a traffic study with a group of experts to know where the traffic would go when the tollgates were left open for steady movement.

“It is only when we do this activity at the peak hour that we will be able to understand how to deal with congestion in these places,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said the undertaking was necessary for the government to take actions that would lead to reduction of traffic on the axes by 50 per cent. The resultant effect, he said, would lead to decrease in travel time and improved productivity.

“We are restating our commitment to bringing about a quick journey time through our traffic solution. The way we want to do it is to have an online real-time study of what the issues are. We are going to analyse the dimension of observed challenges and discuss next steps of solution we are bringing,” the Governor said.

