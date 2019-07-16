The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has urged Fulani herders to leave Southern part of the country if the safety of lives and properties are not guaranteed.

The Chairman of the forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, who said this at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said that there was a move by some trouble elements to engage herders with violence in Southern part of the country.

“We have heard few hours ago that some violence had already started to manifest in some sections of the country against the herdsmen, who for all know that would affect peaceful coexistence in the communities where they have lived for many years.

“Now, certainly, we are worried about their safety, like we are worried about the safety of every Nigerian who decided to live wherever they want to.

” But then, if there is no certainty that their safety is guaranteed by the authorities that are immediately around them or by the authorities that has responsibility for the overall security of all Nigerians wherever they reside, we are certainly worried about their wellbeing.

“And I think particular attention should be paid to what is happening hour-to-hour, day-to-day basis.

