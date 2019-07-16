An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered that a man, Bidemi Mojuba, who allegedly stabbed a sex worker to death with a knife, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

Magistrate O.A. Olagbende who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that be remanded in Ikoyi Prison pending advice from the Office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She also ordered the police to duplicate and forward the case file to the DPP.

Olagbende adjourned the case until Sept. 24 pending advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clara Olagbayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 1, about 11 p.m., at his residence at No. 55, Corporation Estate, Amuwo Odofin.

She alleged that the defendant took some drugs on that day to enhance his performance and went to a nearby hotel to pick up the deceased simply identified as Charity.

Olagbayi alleged that when they got home, the deceased insisted that the defendant must pay her first.

She said that the defendant picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Charity multiple times during the argument over payment.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which prescribes a death sentence for offenders.

