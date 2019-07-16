Demolition of marked buildings by Lagos State Government started this morning at Ojodu Berger area of Lagos State.
Photo: Efunla Ayodele
The Lagos State Government has begun the demolition of marked buildings on Kosoko Street, Ojodu Berger area.
The government is planning to expand the road leading to Alagbole in Ogun State.
Demolished buildings on Kosoko Street, Ojodu Berger, Lagos.
Photo: Efunla Ayodele
Shop and building owners were seen hurriedly packing their valuables that could be affected by the caterpillar trucks.
Demolished buildings on Kosoko Street, Ojodu Berger, earlier today. Photo: Efunla Ayodele
The Lagos State government has begun the demolition of marked buildings at Ojodu, Lagos, earlier today. Photo: Efunla Ayodele
