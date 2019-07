Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking, took to his timeline to share a cute photo of his daughter who has just started walking.

The musician is one that doesn’t joke with his child, as he is fond of showing her off whenever he gets the chance to do so.

He wrote:

My Little Mama Took Her first Step Yesterday..God Is Great 🙏🏻 Our Video Drops Tomorrow #Wilmer

