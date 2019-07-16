Former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has called for reconciliation among APC members in the state, promising that a committee would soon be inaugurated to drive the process.

This was contained in a statement personally signed by Ajimobi and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Internal wrangling within the party had in 2018 led to the defection of some members to other political parties.

The wrangling in the then ruling party had affected its performance in the last general elections.

Ajimobi, who is the leader of the party in the state, said such reconciliation had become imperative in order to reposition the party and put it in good stead.

“To achieve genuine reconciliation, a committee of the party will be inaugurated soon to drive the process,” he said.

The former governor appealed to all party faithful to understand that life was about conflict and resolution, knowing well that as human beings, nobody was infallible nor immune to mistakes.

“We have all had our shares of mistakes. No one should be blamed or absolved of such human imperfection.

“Life itself is about conflict; what matters is also resolving such conflicts, which is part of politics.

“We should not apportion blame at this time because in the final analysis, no one is faultless in the circumstances. We all contributed in one way or the other,” he said.

Ajimobi appealed to all members that leadership was about taking decisions after taking into consideration all competing options.

“In politics, as it is in life, all expectations cannot be met. We should, therefore, rise above blame game. Let us all reconcile and forge ahead to reposition our party for the challenges ahead,” he said.

