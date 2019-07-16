Members of the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) and some other key stakeholders on Monday met in Abuja to collectively proffer solutions to the challenges bedeviling their region.

The meeting which lasted till the early hours of Tuesday emphasised the peace and unity of the region.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong, who briefed newsmen on Tuesday said that the stakeholders deliberated on ways to tackle security challenges in the region.

“Since I assume office as Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, I have been meeting with northern groups with the aim of moving the region forward.

“We have challenges facing us; we cannot surmount the challenges without dialogue and contributions from elders, traditional rulers as well as community leaders,” Lalong said.

The governor also said that the engagement of stakeholders was to enable them to contribute toward providing a workable solution to the challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the meeting was attended by Gov. Fintiri Ahmed of Adamawa, Alhaji Yahaya Kwande, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Switzerland, among others.

