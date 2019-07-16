Alhaji Ahmed Matane, the Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), has insisted that the state government will not renege on its plans to establish grazing reserves in the state.

Matane disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Minna.

He said that the establishment of grazing reserves was meant to curtail the lingering skirmishes between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

According to him, the grazing reserves will also create job opportunities for most unemployed youths.

He said that grazing reserve would help in the quality of meat and milk production for healthier nourishment.

Matani claimed that the project would generate revenue for the state and discourage rural-urban migration.

“There is no difference between grazing reserve and the Ruga settlement only that some people for their selfish interests are bent on overheating the polity.’’

Matan, while calling for more understanding, said the government was ready to do anything that would promote peace and economic well being of its people.

“That is why the state government is expending millions of naira at Bobi grazing reserve in Mariga Local Government Area, where hospital, schools, and roads are put in place for the comfort of herdsmen and farmers in the state.’’

He said already there are 10 registered companies willing to take part in the multi-million naira Bobi grazing reserve project.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

