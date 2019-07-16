Calistus Anyichie

A Nigerian born Binghamton University basketball player, Calistus Anyichie has died after drowning at Buttermilk Falls State Park near Ithaca, New York.

According to a statement from the university, the 19-year-old entering his sophomore year at the university, drowned on Sunday. Anyichie was a member of the men’s basketball team and was majoring in political science.

Anyichie’s body was found at the base of a 15-foot bank, after crews responded to the drowning at the 300 block of West King Road at upper Buttermilk Falls State Park at around 5 p.m.

He had attended St. Mary-Assumption High School, where he played basketball for three years, was the team captain and was also selected all-conference as a senior.

“There are no words. There is no blueprint for how to deal with such a painful loss,” Tommy Dempsey, head coach of the Binghamton University men’s basketball team, said in a statement. “We all loved Calistus so much. He was such a special young man. We are devastated.”

It was also gathered that the Nigerian NBA prospect averaged 1.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 9.1 minutes per game last season at Binghamton.