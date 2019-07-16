By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Controversial ex-Aviation chief, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken a swipe at Miyetti Allah for calling for the arrest of Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo for writing a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over wanton insecurity in the country.

Fani-Kayode said Miyetti Allah’s statement was reckless, irresponsible and dangerous for the nation as there was nothing wrong with Obasanjo drawing attention to insecurity in the land which could lead the nation into division.

Miyetti Allah had on Monday called on the Muhammadu Buhari-led government to as a matter of urgency, arrest Obasanjo for accusing Fulani herdsmen of being the root cause of insecurity in Nigeria.

In a letter on Monday, July 15, 2019, Obasanjo asked Buhari to take decisive action against the rising incidents of kidnapping, banditry, and killings perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen.

Reacting to Obasanjo’s claim, the national secretary of Miyetti Allah, Alhassan Saleh, told journalists that Fulanis should not be blamed for the rate of insecurity in the country.

“The fact that there is insecurity, I don’t think the Fulani are responsible for it. The narrative that we are responsible for the insecurity is even the problem we have with the Nigerian state,” he said.

“When any crime happens, even before there is an investigation, people rush to the press and start accusing Fulani herdsmen. Herdsmen are supposed to be carrying herds of cows but if somebody is a criminal or an armed robber, he should be treated as such.

“But if Obasanjo, in particular, having ruled this country for so many years and with his network of security contacts, both locally and internationally, has information, I think he can volunteer it,” Saleh said.

Reacting to Miyetti Allah’s call for arrest of Obasanjo, Fani-Kayode on Tuesday warned against Yugoslavia-type break-up of the country and a Rwandan-type genocide if things did not change.

“Miyetti Allah’s call for the arrest of OBJ is reckless, irresponsible and dangerous. He warned against a violent Yugoslavia-type break-up of the country and a Rwandan-type genocide if things don’t change. Arresting him for speaking truth will only push us closer to that scenario,” he said.

According to him, Obasanjo’s letter was timely and necessary, saying whoever wanted him to be arrested for it should drop dead.

“He is attempting to save Nigeria from another civil war.Those that oppose his counsel fail to appreciate the fact that in the event of that war they will suffer more than anyone else.

“You do nothing but butcher cows and men and yet you have the nerve to call for the arrest of OBJ? Who do you think you are? I dare @ MBuhari to go ahead and do your bidding. That is when you will know that even a madman has relatives. You are sitting on a time-bomb and playing with fire,” he warned Miyetti Allah.

