Spanish National Police has announced the arrest of a 65 year-old Colombian at Barcelona’s international airport after half a kilo of cocaine was found hidden under an over-sized wig or toupee that he wore.

Arriving on a flight from Bogota, the man attracted police attention as he looked nervous and had a disproportionately large hairpiece under his hat. They found a package stuck to his head with about 30,000 euros ($34,000) of cocaine.

“There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls,” said the police statement on Tuesday.

Over 100 kilos of cocaine were seized by Spanish police at the Barcelona-El Prat airport in 2018.

The Colombian was detained at the end of June after being charged with crime against public health.

