President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate payment of the N30,000 minimum wage to Federal civil servants.

The order came amidst plans by labour to declare another industrial strike.

Only civil servants whose salaries fall below the minimum wage would earn the new wage, Buhari said.

Buhari signed the new minimum wage into law in April.

The bill which was earlier passed by the National Assembly, was expected to take effect from Thursday April 18, 2019.

More to follow

