A federal judge on Tuesday barred U.S. President Donald Trump’s former adviser, Roger Stone, from making any posts on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

This was after the prosecutors accused Stone of violating a gag order by discussing his case on social media.

U.S. District Court Judge, Amy Berman Jackson said she would not detain Stone for violating the order, saying that jailing him would only generate more media attention.

The Judge during a hearing in Washington, D.C., district court walked through a litany of Stone’s recent posts from his Instagram account that appeared to breach his order not to speak publicly about his case.

Jackson barred Stone from posting on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter — but she decided not to revoke Stone’s bail bond or hold him in contempt for violating her order.

“It seems he is determined to make himself the subject of the story,” Jackson said of Stone, according to Buzzfeed News.

Stone’s lawyer argued that his client’s posts did not have an impact on the case, even if he was communicating about it publicly, Buzzfeed reported.

