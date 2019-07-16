Sex is so binding and it makes letting go of a partner really tougher than one would have expected, since a lot of exchange takes place during the process.

Emotions, the body spirit and soul are all part of the process, so it is not surprising to hear Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim reveal that leaving a person you haven’t slept with is a lot easier than the opposite.

She wrote:

How many of you know that it’s harder for you to break up with someone you’ve slept with versus someone you haven’t slept with?

#celibacy #WaitUntil #atoasttolife

