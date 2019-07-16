By Taiwo Okanlawon

American media personality, model and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has revealed that she is not living a ‘perfect’ life like many people think, adding that all she shares on Instagram is just the surface to her ‘not so perfect’ life.

The 21-year-old mother of one and the founder of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics explained that she has lost friends on her way to the top and have also lost herself sometimes, reaving that her first tattoo was “sanity” to remind herself every day to keep going.

In an Instagram post, the youngest billionaire wrote that she is proud of herself, her heart and her strength even though growing up in the eyes of many isn’t normal.

Check what she wrote on Instagram;

