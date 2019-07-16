By Taiwo Okanlawon
American media personality, model and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has revealed that she is not living a ‘perfect’ life like many people think, adding that all she shares on Instagram is just the surface to her ‘not so perfect’ life.
The 21-year-old mother of one and the founder of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics explained that she has lost friends on her way to the top and have also lost herself sometimes, reaving that her first tattoo was “sanity” to remind herself every day to keep going.
In an Instagram post, the youngest billionaire wrote that she is proud of herself, her heart and her strength even though growing up in the eyes of many isn’t normal.
I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes. my first tattoo was “sanity” to remind myself everyday to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like i had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. we are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. now is your season ✨ we all have a magnificent destiny.
