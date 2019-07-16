By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Neymar Jr 5-Aside Football World Championship sponsored by Redbull have come and gone but the experience for all the participants, especially Ibadan’s AK Marvelous team that represented Nigeria wasn’t one they will forget in a hurry.

The competition which created a platform for over 100,000 upcoming football stars from more than 40 countries across six continents gave room for uproar of excitement from fans and football lovers, show of dribbling skills, and goal-scoring prowess from the participating teams with the same dream: outplaying all other athletes and making it to the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five World Final.

Only the strongest teams made it through and Ibadan’s AK Marvelous team happened to represent Nigeria and live their dream at the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr in Praia Grande, Brazil on 12-13 July, where the 2019 World Champions was crowned in the tournament that unites the world in football.

Ibadan’s team AK Marvelous made it after proven to be the best of all the teams in Nigeria having emerged the National champion undefeated from the regionals in Ibadan, down to the Southwest zonal competition and eventually the National finals Lagos, with a 2-1 victory.

Joined with toughest teams in the competition in Group F which consists; Brazil, Neymar Jr’s Global Five and Kenya. Nigeria’s AK Marvelous started off brightly, taking a 3-0 lead early in their opening game against Kenya and beating the host country, Brazil 5-0. However, the team was beaten by Neymar Jr’s Global Five 5-0.

The table shows Nigeria was having the same point with Brazil but with 10:6 goals against Nigeria’s 8:5 goals and they crashed out at the Knock Out stage after they were beaten by Kuwait team.

The AK Marvellous crashed out of the competition as champions with their shoulders high up as the players have never played as a team until the tournament began and they were brought together by a veteran coach, Moshood Hakeem in the great city of Ibadan.

Football fans and Nigeria as a whole should be proud of them and should be given them a worthy welcome celebration when they return from Brazil.

Speaking on behalf of the team, the captain of the team, Usman Teslim said, ” Boys are excited about the whole tournament and it’s a great challenge you know. It’s also a privilege that we thrashed the best team Brazil and host 5-0.

“As a footballer, the plan is going to the next level obviously,” he added.

Expressing the team’s excitement about Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five tournament, the captain’s agent, Demmy Ayodele thanks The RedBull for making the team realize their dream and hope the team has a great future.

He said, ‘Yeah. Kudos to Redbull for making it a reality for the boys…that’s credibility. AK Marvelous is owned by Mr Akeem, he’s a coach and a businessman. I foresee him starting a football club or academy because he has been supporting football at the back door. I also think AK Marvelous is coming to the public and they have a great future ahead of them.”

Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five is hosted at Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr, a private, non-profit association dedicated to social causes set up by the player and his family. Located in Jardim Glória, in Praia Grande, where Neymar Jr spent much of his childhood, the Institute is an 8,400m2 education and sporting complex catering to 2,470 underprivileged children aged between 7 and 14.

Red Bull Neymar Jr‘s Five will return for the fifth time in 2020.

