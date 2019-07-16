Nigerian carrier Dana Air says it has resumed scheduled flight operations following a minor fault developed by one its aircraft which led to disruption of its flight services on various routes.

Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, Dana Air Media and Communications Manager, confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the airline’s scheduled flights were disrupted due to nose steering lock on one of its Abuja to Lagos flight on July 11.

A NAN correspondent who monitored the airline’s flights at the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2, Lagos reports that operations were going on smoothly on its scheduled domestic flights.

Ezenwa said: “I can confirm that our flight services have normalised after the disruptions in the last few days.

“The affected aircraft has been inspected by our engineers and inspectors from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

“It has been recertified for operations and is back on our fleet for usage.’’

He apologised to Dana Air customers for the inconvenience they experienced during the period and assured them that the airline would continue to prioritise their safety and comfort.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

