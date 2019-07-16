South African former President Jacob Zuma says he and his family received death threats after his testimony at an inquiry into corruption under his rule.

He told the judge-led inquiry on Tuesday that the threats had followed his testimony on the previous day.

BBC reports that in the earlier testimony, he said he had been the target of assassination attempts in the past.

He was forced from office in early 2018 amid widespread claims of cronyism and abuse of power – which he denies.

Mr Zuma was replaced by his then deputy Cyril Ramaphosa, who promised to tackle corruption and described his predecessor’s nine years in office as “wasted”.

On Monday Mr Zuma, 77, said the allegations were part of a decades-long “conspiracy” to remove him from the political scene.

In his testimony on Tuesday, Mr Zuma told the judge that his personal assistant had received a phone call threatening to kill him and his children. His lawyer was also threatened, Mr Zuma said.

