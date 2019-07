DJ Enimoney joins forces with Olamide badoo and Reminisce to produce this captivating joint titled “Shibinshi (Eyan Ekerencha)“.

The track serves as DJ Enimoney‘s second official single for the year, following the release of ‘Ogede (feat. Reekado Banks)’ months ago.

Production credit goes to the extremely wicked hit-making record producer, Young Jonn

