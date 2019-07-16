Twelve people, including the owner of the building, Alhaji Kabiru Nalele, his two wives and nine others died in the Jos building collapse incident on Monday.

Mrs Junni Bala, Director of Search and Rescue, Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), confirmed the number of deaths to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Tuesday.

The two-storey building located at Butcher Line in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau collapsed on Monday evening.

Bala said four other people who were critically injured during the disaster were now receiving treatment in the hospital.

She said that the search and rescue operation had been completed.

It was gathered that of the nine others who lost their lives in the incident, some were Nalele’s children.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

