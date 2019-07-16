Plateau State Environmental and Sanitation Agency (PEPSA) has given home owners 30-day ultimatum to build sanitary facilities or be prosecuted.

The General Manger of the agency, Mr Gabriel Bako, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.

Bako said that the state government had banned open defecation and pit latrines and the stipulated sanitary facility for each house

was either a water system or Ventilated Improved Pits (VIP) latrines.

According to him, the ultimatum, which starts July 16, is for homes in Jos metropolis for now.

He added that the directive would be visited on every part of the state, noting that the agency workers had been directed to go into homes

and book defaulters.

The general manager said defaulters would be prosecuted in a court of law at the expiration of the ultimatum.

He revealed that the agency was working with the Jos Metropolitan Board (JMDB) to give the state a face-lift and ensure

that the state was free of open defecation.

He added that the state judiciary had approved the establishment of seven mobile courts for the agency to fast track the

prosecution of defaulters.

