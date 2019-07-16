FC Barcelona on Tuesday re-signed left-back Marc Cucurella from Eibar after the 20-year-old’s impressive first season in the Spanish top-flight.

A statement from the La Liga champions said they had exercised a buy-back clause in the player’s contract for four million euros.

This has come less than two months after Eibar had agreed to sign him on a permanent basis for two million euros.

Cucurella, who can play on the left side of defence and on the left-wing, came through Barca’s youth ranks.

But he only played seven minutes of first-team football in the Copa del Rey before moving to Eibar on loan last season, playing 31 La Liga games.

He made his name with a stunning performance in the Basque team’s 3-0 win over Real Madrid.

The player also scored against Barca in a 2-2 draw on the final day of the season.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

