Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has been the toast of many Nigerians for making public his assets and liabilities.

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar led the praise-singing train as he commended Makinde for ‘trailblazing’. As he said the PDP governor’s feat in publicly declaring his assets is a testament to integrity and accountability worthy of emulation.”

Governor Makinde did the rare Monday when he published his assets, a feat only matched by former President Umar Yar’Adua in 2007, Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in 2015.

An attempt by a newspaper to speculate on the content of Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s asset form has been a subject of litigation since 2015.

Many Nigerians and NGOs have been criticising the Code of Conduct Bureau for not making public the asset declarations by public officers.

President Buhari and his deputy Vice President Yemi Osinbajo repeated the assets declared in 2015, this year, saying nothing significant has changed in their material status.

Makinde has generally bucked the trend of many governors keeping their assets secret.

And he is earning the accolades from Nigerians.

University of Lagos Alumni Association saluted Makinde.

“Leadership is by example. You walk your talk! Our own Alumnus, Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde), Governor of Oyo State has set the Pace”, tweeted the association, with a photograph with the inscriptions: Leadership by example: Engr. Seyi Makinde, Made in UNILAG’.

Ebube The statesman, who often tweets in support of the PDP said: His Excellency, Seyi Makinde has fulfilled his promise. He is wealthy like Roman Abramovich. Hardworking like Ronaldo. And humble like Messi. In other news, our Daura Bakayoko of “Integrity FC” is yet to fulfill his own similar promise till date”.

But Lauretta Onochie, a presidential assistant said the Oyo State Governor was only following in the footsteps of @MBuhari and @ProfOsinbajo as they did in 2015.

In his assets declaration, Makinde put the estimated value of his companies at N48billion, shares held in his companies at 33,730,000 units( without declaring the market value), shares, debentures and other securities held valued at N120,500,000. He put the cash in hand at N234.7 million and $30,056.99 as at May 28, 2019. He is also holding Eurobonds worth $3,793, 500.

Properties, including the developed and undeveloped as well as household items indicated on the asset forms, showed that the governor is worth N2,624,800,500.

The governor also declared properties, developed and undeveloped as well as household items valued at $4,400,000 and buildings and household items worth R4,457,554.04.

The governor also declared liabilities as well for his companies: Makon Engineering is owing N1.7billion, Energy Traders and Technical Services owes N1.159 billion, Makon Oil and Gas N34m, Makon Power System N148.4 million

