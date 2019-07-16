The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), defender of northern interests said it is getting ready a response to the latest letter to President Muhammadu Buhari by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Although ACF said it is studying the letter, it will speak on it soon, according to its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, in a terse statement sent to The Nation.

“Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) is studying Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari and will make its position known soon,” Biu said.

