Nigeria’s international, multiple award winning singer Wizkid, a.k.a Starboy is the toast of Twitterati today as he clocks 29.

Not surprisingly #Wizkid29 is trending as number one with many posts celebrating him on his birthday. Other Wizkid hashtags, such as #Wizkidday and #Wizkidfc are also trending on Tuesday morning in Nigeria.

Owoseni Samuel Seyi penned a birthday salutation on behalf of Wizkidfc: Dear Wizkid,You have healed millions of people around the world with your music & on countless occasions you succeeded pushing the African culture to the world. “Happy Birthday Wizkid”.

‘Happy birthday to the King of Afrobeat’, wrote Flame @Udoflamedozer.

Another Wizkid fan urged government to declare today a public holiday to celebrate Wizkid: “This wizkid thing na blood thing 💉, Happy starboy day to you all, today should be a public holiday, i Stan a legend!”, said Mr Lekan @Legendary_LA.

Fadehan @Fadehan is however not waiting for any formal declaration as he said the day is “World Wizkid Day’.

“It’s world WIZKID Day!!!! An absolute fave! Greatly and highly favoured! Omo ologo, the original omoolope! The only starboy! The greatest! An inspiration, my motivation! I Stan a true king! We don’t deserve you! Long live the king!

Oluwashina @mickmeezy said: It’s my Icon’s day. I don’t know where to start from. but I wish you a happy birthday and I pray good things never stop coming your way. @wizkidayo you’re a rare gem. I love you”

Blunt @MTemmii wished the star more successes: More life to you Africa’s greatest @wizkidayo More of everything Hits without ceasing”

HipTV challenged fans to name their best Wizkid song in another tribute.

“We are celebrating the #Starboy @wizkidayo today!!!Happy Birthday @wizkidayo God bless you abundantly.What are your greatest songs by #Wizkid ?”

Young People Talk said: Happy birthday @wizkidayo you’ve really blessed millions of people through your music ,we wish you well

Some tributes brought to the fore some pet names for Wizkid. He is called Jigga man, Babala,

As hundreds of fans raved in salutation for one of Nigeria’s best known contemporary act, surprisingly Wizkid Ayo was silent about his birthday on his own Twitter account. His last tweet to his close to five million followers was in January. On Instagram too, Wizkid said nothing to his 7.8million followers.

Born as Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun in Surulere, Lagos 29 years ago, Wizkid, the afrobeat, afropop, dancehall singer, started recording music at age 11 and managed to release a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, a group he and a couple of his church friends formed.

In 2009, he signed a record deal with Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E). He rose to prominence in 2010 with the release of the song “Holla at Your Boy” from his debut studio album, Superstar (2011). “Tease Me/Bad Guys”, “Don’t Dull”, “Love My Baby”, “Pakurumo” and “Oluwa Lo Ni” were also released as singles from the Superstar album.

In February 2014, Wizkid became the first ever Nigerian musician to have over 1 million followers on Twitter. Ayo, his self-titled second studio album, was released in September 2014. It was supported by six singles: “Jaiye Jaiye”, “On Top Your Matter”, “One Question”, “Joy”, “Bombay” and “Show You the Money”. Following the release of his second studio album and expiration of his 5-year recording contract, Wizkid left E.M.E.

In 2016, Wizkid achieved international recognition following his collaboration with Drake on the global hit, “One Dance”, which reached number one in 15 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. In addition to his solo work, Wizkid has collaborated with several other artists and was featured on the hits “Girl” (with Bracket), “Fine Lady” (with Lynxxx), “Sexy Mama” (with Iyanya), “Slow Down” (with R2Bees), “The Matter” (with Maleek Berry), “Pull Over” (with KCee) and “Bad Girl” (with Jesse Jagz). Moreover, he became the first Afrobeats artist to appear in the 2018 Guinness World Records for his contribution to Drake’s hit song “One Dance”.

On 1 March 2017, Billboard magazine reported that Wizkid signed a multi-album deal with RCA Records. Wizkid was ranked 5th on Forbes and Channel O’s 2013 list of the Top 10 Richest/Bankable African Artists.

Wizkid had won multiple awards from BET awards, Headies, MOBO, AFRIMA, Ghana Music Awards, MTV Africa Music Awards, Channel O Music Awards and many others.

From us at P.M.NEWS: Happy Birthday Starboy!

*Bio sketch from Wikipedia

