Suspected cultists on campus of the Cross River University of Technology have slain a A 500-level student of Electrical Electronics Engineering of the institution.

According to Punch, the victim, identified simply as James, was allegedly shot and cut with machetes in front of the Engineering Department.

He was said to be writing his final examination when he was allegedly killed by suspected members of the Black Axe.

The Public Relations Officer of the school, Mr Onen Onen, told punch when contacted that he was not in school as at the time and had not been briefed of such incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo, however, confirmed the incident and said the corpse had been removed and deposited in the mortuary.

“We don’t know which of the cults was responsible for the incident. We are still investigating, but no arrest has been made,” she was quoted to have said.

Suspicious movements of suspected rival court members toward a reprisal attack were also noticed as at press time.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

