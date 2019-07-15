Women don’t support each other – Don Jazzy

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning music producer and Mavin Records boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy has condemned the eviction of female housemates from the ongoing 2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV show, tagged ‘Pepper Dem’ blaming it on female fans.

Two female housemates, Ella and Kimoprah, were evicted from the on-going reality show on Sunday.

The exit of Ella and Kimoprah brings the number of evicted housemates to 4 in just two weeks and they are all women.

In his reaction to the eviction of only female housemates, Don Jazzy took to his social media and tweeted, ‘all the ladies leaving one by one just shows how women don’t really support each other. It’s sad’.

