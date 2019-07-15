Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has praised the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their exploit in the on-going African Cup of Nation tournament in Egypt.

He expressed some words of encouragement on Sunday, following the loss of the Super Eagles to Algeria in a semi-final match.

“Well done SuperEagles. We are forever proud of you. Though we didn’t make the finals, we stayed committed till the end,” Atiku said.

The Algerian national team defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1, to secure a final match ticket against Senegal who defeated Tunisia by a lone goal.

Super Eagles of Nigeria are now set to play in a 3rd place match against Tunisia on Wednesday at the Al-Salam stadium in Cairo.

