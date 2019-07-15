By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Ghanaian actress and singer, Juliet Ibrahim in a new video in her YouTube page is letting us know all there is to know about her.

She made sure not to mince words as she didn’t hesitate to say it as it is.

On Twitter, she wrote, “After so many years of sharing bits and pieces of my life with you, now, I am fully letting you into my world.

“The person you become is a collation of experiences of your life. The good, the bad and the ugly. Hence, every experience is one I celebrate because I have overcome.

“Friends, join me and let’s have a toast to life. #atoasttolife

“Please visit my YouTube page by clicking the link in my bio to go on this journey with me.”

