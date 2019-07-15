Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye was caught on video spraying money on singer, Yinka Ayefele at his mother’s burial.

Ayefele supplied the music as Melaye and well wishers danced in celebration at the event.

Melaye, who is aspiring to be governor of Kogi State in November threw caution to the wind by spraying Ayefele with money as the musicians showered praises on him.

The senator was seen with bundles of money as he danced with joy and did the needful to Ayefele.

Watch video here:

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

