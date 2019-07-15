A video of a man beaten up his wife in the presence of their child in Zimbabwe has gone viral on social media.

The man was seen mounting his wife on a chair pummeling her with blows in front of their child.

Social media users have expressed their outrage at the video, calling for the video to be circulated widely to allow the man to be identified so that he can face justice.

Watch video here:

@PoliceZimbabwe did you manage to get this person pic.twitter.com/GJWcbcMBbF — Kennykc (@Kennykc12) July 13, 2019

