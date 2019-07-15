Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Authorities of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo State, has described the death of a final year student of the institution, Ephraim Imaghodor, as pathetic.

The final year student of the Department of Actuarial Science, Faculty of Management Sciences, allegedly committed suicide Sunday evening, when he allegedly jumped from a three-storey building of the faculty of arts in the university, over spillover in one of his courses.

He reportedly died on the spot after crashing at the base of the tall building.

Spokesman of the University, Mr. Michael Osasuyi, who confirmed the death of the student, described it as pathetic.

“The information we had was that a spillover student fell from upstairs. In any case it’s so pathetic that this kind of incident happened.

“We have contacted his family and the security is investigating the incident to unravel if it was a case of suicide or otherwise,” Osasuyi said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

