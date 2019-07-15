By Taiwo Okanlawon

A communal clash between Usumtong and Ebom communities in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State, has claimed lives of two farmers from Ebom community.

The village head of Ebom, Chief Sunday Obite, on Sunday, disclosed that one Oti Ato and his son were allegedly beheaded by people from Usumtong village on Saturday.

Obite said; “The man and his family were harvesting cassava when they were attacked by the Usumutong people.

According to the grandson, who is currently receiving treatment in the hospital in Itigidi, he saw them behead his grandfather and father from his hiding place in the bush.

“They even made the wife, Eliza Oti, watch while they behead her husband and her son and asked her to take the message to her people. We believed that since soldiers are present, peace had returned but we have been proven wrong once again. Even as they steal our farm produce, we kept mute but now they have started again by killing a father and his son in the presence of the wife.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relation Officer in Cross River State, DSP Irene Ugbo, said, “We are aware of the killings and the Commissioner of Police has deployed men there.”

The PPRO further said the community leaders have also been invited to meet with the Commissioner of Police for further deliberation.

