The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Cross River said on Monday that it had began a one-week operation to arrest violators of traffic rules and regulations in the state.

Mr Esu Ikpi, the FRSC Public Education Officer in the state, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar.

He said the use of cell phone on wheel, vehicle windshield violation, failure to fasten seat-belt and the speed limit device violation in the state would be checked during the exercise.

He said the commission had also redoubled its effort at ensuring that road users obeyed traffic rules and regulations during the rainy season.

According to him, driving in the rain requires caution and the driver must ensure that his vehicle has good wipers and lighting system to prevent the poor visibility when it rains.

He further said that motorists should also ensure that they had good tyres to make a better traction on the road.

“With bad tyres your car will not have good traction when it rains due to the slippery nature of the road.

“We also advise motorists to have a safe following distance when it is raining and the road is slippery; this is to avoid any form of collision which may occur due to the slippery nature of the road, he said.

The FRSC’s spokesman also advised drivers to cease from overloading of their vehicles, adding that different vehicles are meant for different number of persons or quantity of goods.

He noted that taxi drivers were in the habit of taking two passengers in the front seat saying they were violating traffic rules.

According to him, two passengers will be unable to fasten their seat-belt while occupying a single seat.

“It is an offence to take two passengers in the front seat, the penalty for it is N10,000 while N2,000 would be charged offenders who refuse to use their seat belts.

