Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, have allegedly shot dead a cleaner while pursuing Indian hemp smokers in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The incident occurred on Monday at Ajisegiri Street, Ilupeju area of Lagos.

The victim was identified simply as Francis.

It was learnt that the SARS operatives reportedly shot at a group of Indian hemp smokers, with a stray hitting the cleaner.

The police officers were said to have fled the scene immediately they discovered that the cleaner had been killed.

The police were yet to confirm the incident.

When PM News called the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, he said he was at a meeting and never called back.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

