A blackout in New York, United States almost devastated friends and family who came to celebrate with rap couple Offset and Cardi B on their daughter’s first birthday.

Their daughter Kulture turned one on July 10th and on Saturday, the family threw her a bash in Manhattan. The venue was shrouded in darkness for a few hours when a transformer explosion knocked out power in parts of the district.

Power was later restored and everyone had a great time. Cardi B shared the experience on her timeline:

The fact that I wanted my daughter party in 42nd street instead of Jersey and to my fucking luck New York had a power outage right on that Deum area!!BITCH THE DEVIL! 😒😒😒😒😒but WOW how a negative situation turn into a LITUATION !!!Omg I had soooooo much fuckin fun and my daughter as well .Thank ya sooo much everybody that came ,I know my daughter won’t remember this day but when she older and have her kids this will be a good story to tell lols.I will be daydream this day for ma long ❤️❤️❤️❤️.Ok I’m exhausted nobody hit me till like 2pm😩.

