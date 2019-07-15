Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, broke down in tears on Sunday as he lamented the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

While delivering his sermon in his church in Lagos, Bakare wondered how Nigeria had found itself in a situation where life counted for nothing even to the leaders, adding that with the latest killing, Nigeria’s ‘cup is full.’

The fiery cleric specifically took a swipe at the political and security leaders in the country, saying both had been playing politics with the lives of the citizens through deliberate inaction.

“A few weeks ago here, I called the attention of the nation to the impostors who visited Aso Rock in the name of Afenifere leaders. Now you have killed the daughter of the real Afenifere leader, a 95-year-old man,” Bakare said while crying.

“And you think God will overlook these things. Someone who had gone to see her father and returning to her station! I tell you, now, the cup is full.”

The cleric submitted that security agencies had used different standards for different categories of people whose kinsmen were victims of criminals in the country.

Bakare added, “The other day, the wife of the Governor of Central Bank (of Nigeria) was kidnapped; and within a few hours, they did not just rescue the woman, they also arrested those who perpetrated the crime.

“Now, the daughter of Pa Fasoranti has been killed, and we have been hearing only stories, nothing tangible has been achieved.

“If someone desires a thing so seriously and does not know the purpose for such a thing, when he gets it, he won’t achieve anything with it.”

*Reported by PUNCH

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

