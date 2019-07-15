Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has approved the deployment of new officers to the FRSC Academy, Udi, Enugu.

The Corps’ Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, announced the deployment in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Atop the newly deployed officer was Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Nseobong Akpabio, as the new Commandant.

Akpabio was the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS3, Yola, Adamawa, before his appointment.

He took over from ACM Edward Zamber, who had been redeployed to RS3HQ Zonal Command Yola, Adamawa, as Zonal Commanding Officer.

Other officers deployed to the academy were Deputy Corps Commander (DCC) Obed Shekarau, who assumes as Head of Department, Physical and Regimental Studies; DCC Chorrie Mutaa, assumes as Head of School, General Studies.

Shekarau was a former Deputy Corps Public Education Officer.

DCC Silas Eze is now the new Head of Studies, Information and Communication Technology, while Chief Route Commander Boniface Iyakhemie assumes duty as Provost of the Academy, among others.

The corps marshal while tasking the newly posted officers on service delivery, said that the FRSC, as a public organisation with commitment to eradicate road traffic crashes through well defined strategies, could not afford to fail in its responsibilities.

“As members of the corps, we must make optimal contributions to its growth and development, which are predicated on public approval of quality of service delivery,” Oyeyemi said.

He called on the newly redeployed commandant and other staff of the academy to work within the ambit of the regulations guiding their performance.

“Those who have been charged with leadership responsibilities must lead and guide their wards well and within the regulations.

“The followers must also comport themselves well to achieve the desired symmetry of overall accomplishment.

“Anything short of these would result in an aberration, capable of tarnishing the hard earned reputation of the corps and we cannot allow this to happen,” Oyeyemi said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

