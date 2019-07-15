Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday approved the appointment of Mr Dotun Oyelade as the Executive Chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS).

A statement by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said Oyelade, a broadcaster, would help reposition the broadcasting house to meet the modern communication needs of the state.

”Gov. Seyi Makinde emphasised his confidence in Prince Dotun Oyelade to bring his wealth of experience to turn the fortunes of BCOS around in the shortest possible time.

”His appointment will make the station one of the best television and radio outfits in the country,” Adisa said.

Oyelade was the head of the media team of the Makinde Campaign Organisation.

Oyelade worked at NTA Ibadan between 1977 and 1982 before he joined the BCOS as head of reportorial cr

He, however, voluntarily withdrew his services in 1988 as acting Controller of News.

Oyelade was General Manager of Fountain Publications and Marketing Manager, Spectrum Books, between 1988 and 1992 before setting up his own communications and publishing outfit.

An author, Oyelade has nine publications to his name and is a member of the International Press Institute, Geneva.

He was Private Secretary to former Gov. Lam Adesina from 1999 to 2003 and Special Adviser on Public Communications to the former Gov. Alao Akala between 2007 and 2011.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

