By Adejoke Adeleye

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three herdsmen over the murder of a farmer, Rafiu Sowemimo, 40, on Sunday.

The arrest of the suspects followed a distress call by people of Adao village in Alabata area of Odeda Local Government that some herdsmen while grazing their cattle entered the farm of Sowemimo and destroyed some of his crops.

The victim thereafter accosted the herders and challenged them to know the reason behind their destructive action.

This led to altercation between him and the herders, consequent upon which the herdsmen allegedly stabbed him to death.

On receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations and that of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to move into the scene and ensure that the culprit were brought to book.

In compliance with the commissioner’s directive, the officers led other policemen to the scene and with information from the natives; they were able to arrest the three herders who perpetrated the heinous crime.

The suspects are; Muhammed Adamu, Saliu Ismail and Saliu Adamu

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police who has been to the village to condole the family of the victim has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

