Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, says the institution will complete its power generating plant in October.

Ogunbodede made this known on Monday at the biennial conference of the African Institute for Science Policy and Innovation held at OAU.

The vice-chancellor said the project, which started in 2017, would be ready by the end of October.

He added that the institution was working with a rural electrification agency that would provide a gas-powered turbine that would generate 8.0 megawatts of electricity for the institution.

“Because of the fast pace of the work, the project will be delivered by October ending.

“We are now very sure that by October ending, the university will be generating its own electricity and what that means is that we will be off the national grid,” he said.

Ogunbodede stated further that by the time the project was delivered, the university would be saving between N35 million and N65 million in energy cost monthly.

He said that the university’s daily energy need was below six megawatts, adding that the plant would also power the institution’s teaching hospital.

The vice-chancellor stated that the institution’s neighbouring communities would also benefit from the excess energy that the plant would generate.

