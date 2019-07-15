Retired Admiral Jibril Usman, a governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi, says he is on a rescue mission to transform the economy of the state.

Usman, a former Chief of Naval Staff, said this at a news conference on Monday shortly after picking his expression of interest and nomination forms at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

The former Chief of Naval Staff bought the form to participate in the primaries for the party’s flag bearer for Nov. 16 governorship poll in the state.

“I’m on a rescue mission to redeem the state from the clutches of maladministration.

“My mission is to rapidly transform economy of the state through massive development of the physical and social infrastructure and robust agriculture with industrial agenda,” he said.

He added that he wanted to be the next governor of the state to deliver a purposeful leadership.

According to him, Kogi State at the moment needs a governor with vision, he must also be somebody who has the experience and is in tune with the reality of the moment and re-design the structure of tomorrow.

He said that he joined the growing list of APC aspirants who believe that the direct primaries should be used for the selection of party’s governorship candidate.

