The Nigerian police claimed they have arrested some suspects involved in the killing Friday of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Channels TV attributed the breakthrough to police spokesman in Ondo State Mr Femi Joseph.

According to him, the suspects were arrested when a team of security operatives stormed the forests in the area near Ore in Ondo State.

The command’s spokesman, however, did not disclose neither the identities of those arrested nor their number.

He said investigations were still ongoing while suspects would be paraded as soon as possible.

