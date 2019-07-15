By Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

A graduate of Insurance from the Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyaremi Olabode, was on Monday convicted of criminal impersonation and sentenced to four months in prison.

Oyaremi was found guilty of a one-count amended charged filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, before Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Judicial Division.

The 24-year-old was arrested on March 23, 2019 at Kolapo Ishola Estate, Akobo area in Ibadan for internet-related offenses.

The charge against him contravenes Section 22 (2) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act, 2015, and punishable under Section 22 (2)(b)(iv) of the same Act.

He was said to have fraudulently represented himself as one Angelina Kimberly, an American nurse, via an e-mail angelinakimberly126@gmail.com.

In line with the terms of the plea bargain agreement he entered into with the EFCC, the accused person pleaded guilty to the one-count charge.

Due to the guilty plea, the prosecution lawyer, Sanusi Galadanchi, prayed the court to convict him in accordance with the plea bargain agreement.

The presiding judge upheld the prayer as she pronounced the accused person guilty and sentenced him to four months in prison.

The court also ordered Oyaremi to restitute the sum of $3,600 to his victim, through the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He will equally forfeit his Apple laptop, Toshiba laptop, one Samsung Galaxy Luna Pro, one iPhone, one Nokia phone, one Apple watch, and one Smile 4G internet modem to the Federal Government of Nigeria, being items he bought with the proceeds of his fraudulent act.

